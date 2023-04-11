Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $627.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.01. The company has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

