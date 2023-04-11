Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $227,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

