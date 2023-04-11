Howland Capital Management LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.
NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
