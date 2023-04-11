Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Lear Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $134.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

