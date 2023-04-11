Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 5,625 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

