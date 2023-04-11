Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

