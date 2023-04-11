Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for about 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $22,321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 483,326 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

