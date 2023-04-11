Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

