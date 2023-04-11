30,495 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.0 %

BN opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

