Guggenheim Trims Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Target Price to $392.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.93. The company has a market capitalization of $348.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

