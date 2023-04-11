Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $507.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.55 and a 200-day moving average of $452.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

