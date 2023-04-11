Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.