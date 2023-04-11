Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

