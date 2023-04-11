Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

GIS stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,658 shares of company stock worth $3,471,715 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

