Signaturefd LLC Buys 827 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,715. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.