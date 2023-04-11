Hudson Value Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

