Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

