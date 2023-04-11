Peak Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.06. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

