Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.94 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.20 and its 200-day moving average is $393.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

