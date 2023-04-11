Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

