Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 47,917 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

