Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

