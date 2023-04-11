Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 196 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.63 and a 200 day moving average of $506.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.