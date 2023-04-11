1,132 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

