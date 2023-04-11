Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $589,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5,221.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

