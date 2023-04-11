1,590 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.22.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

