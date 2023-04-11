Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.