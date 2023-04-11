Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 328 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.