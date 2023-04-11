The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

SCHW stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

