Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.7% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

