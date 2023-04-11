Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $258.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average of $243.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

