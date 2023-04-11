Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $188.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.