Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

