Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

