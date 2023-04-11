Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $380,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

