Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Position in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of Loop Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loop Media in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loop Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Loop Media Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LPTV opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Loop Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
Loop Media Profile
Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loop Media (LPTV)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.