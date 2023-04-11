Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

