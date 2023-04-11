SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
