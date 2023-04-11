1,016 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $869.75 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $832.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

