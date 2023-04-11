Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $472.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $534.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

