iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 373.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.