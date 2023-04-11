iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 373.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
