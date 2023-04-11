Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.8 %

KNX opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

