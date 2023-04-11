Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,182 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

