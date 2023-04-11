iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,027 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

