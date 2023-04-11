iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $30,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average of $225.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

