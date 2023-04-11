Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $493.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.17. The company has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

