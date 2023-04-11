Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
