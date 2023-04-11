Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.