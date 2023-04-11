PrairieView Partners LLC Has $447,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.94.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
