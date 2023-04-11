Camden National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Camden National Price Performance

CAC stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Camden National by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

