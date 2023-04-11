Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,795,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.